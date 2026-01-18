Birla Public School Celebrates 22Nd Annual Sports Day

Birla Public School (BPS) successfully hosted its 22nd Annual Sports Day for Kindergarten and Primary students at the Aspire Dome on January 10.

The event brought together the stakeholders of Birla Public School for a day filled with enthusiasm, discipline and memorable performances.

Femi Seun Ogunode, an Arab and Asian champion and World bronze medallist, was the chief guest. The event was formally declared open by Indian ambassador to Qatar Vipul.

Also present at the opening ceremony were members of the school management and leadership, including Gope Shahani, management representative Chindhu Antony, principal Dr Anand Nair, vice-principal Edna Fernandez, the headmistresses of the Kindergarten and Primary sections, and the headmaster of discipline and activities.

The programme commenced with a welcome by the sports captains of Primary 1 and Primary 2, followed by the opening ceremony. The march past featured the four student houses - Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Neptune - along with the Student Council members, Cubs and Bulbuls, Beavers and Brownies. This was followed by the oath-taking ceremony, led by the Sports and House Captains of the Primary section,

In a symbolic tribute to the Olympic spirit, director Gope Shahani passed the ceremonial torch to the school's young sports achievers. The torch was carried forward by 10 student achievers.

The event culminated in the presentation of prizes and medals to outstanding performers and winning teams.

The event ended with the announcement of the individual champions and the march past winners, followed by a vote of thanks proposed by the Sports Vice-Captain of the Primary section. The Annual Sports Day 2025-26 was formally closed by the principal, who handed over the school flag to Albert Anthony, HOD of the Physical

Education Department.