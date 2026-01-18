First Harvard Model Congress In Qatar Gets Underway At Education City

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The inaugural edition of the Harvard Model Congress Middle East (HMCME) 2026 in Qatar began yesterday at Multaqa, the Student Centre at Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Education City with the participation of over 130 students from around the world.

HMCME 2026, a three-day event hosted by the Academic Bridge Program (ABP), part of QF's Pre-University Education is held under the theme“Diplomacy in the Age of Innovation.”

HMCME is a government simulation run entirely by Harvard students dedicated to international relations, teaching and politics.

It is the premier international government simulation for high school students in the Middle East. Ever since the first Harvard Model Congress conference was held in Boston in 1986, Harvard Model Congress has been dedicated to providing immersive learning opportunities to students from all backgrounds all around the world.

The opening session of the congress was attended by Dr Hareb bin Mohammed al-Jabri, assistant undersecretary for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education; Dr Saheim Khalaf al-Temimi, director ABP; officials of Qatar Foundation and Harvard Model Congress among others.

Speaking at the opening session of the congress, Dr al-Temimi said that hosting the conference holds a special significance for ABP.

He explained:“The mission of ABP has always been to prepare students academically, intellectually and personally for higher education and to equip them to become responsible global citizens. Harvard Model Congress embodies these same values: critical thinking, constructive and respectful dialogue, informed decision making and ethical leadership, making this collaboration a strong and meaningful partnership.”

“Programmes like this play a vital role in developing students' critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork skills, competencies that are essential for their academic and professional success. The experience extends beyond academics, offering opportunities for meaningful interaction, dialogue, and the strengthening of strategic thinking skills, especially in a world that is rapidly evolving through technology and innovation,” added al- Temimi.

President of HMCME, Salma Boukouj said that one of the first decisions she made as president was to move the conference from its home over the past 12 years.

“Looking back today, I can say it was one of the best decisions I could have made for the future of the conference. Doha is a global hub for education, dialogue, and youth leadership. And Education City, in particular, embodies the power of learning as a space to exchange for institutions, cultures, and perspectives, intersecting in a meaningful way,” highlighted Boukouj.

“As students engaging in conversations about governance and diplomacy, there is no more fitting a location for us to have these discussions. Relocating the conference to Doha would not have been possible without the support of the Academic Bridge Program, which welcomed us with open arms and worked tirelessly alongside us here at Education City, while our team worked across the globe on Harvard's campus to bring this new chapter to life,” she added.

Dr Abdulnassir S al-Tamimi, executive director of student services, QF Higher Education Division, delivered the keynote speech at the opening session. He stated:“Diplomacy today is very different from what it was even a generation ago. Technology, AI, data, and instant communication have reshaped how countries interact and how global challenges unfold. Innovation has created new opportunities but also new challenges and responsibilities.

“Today's diplomats and leaders must think creatively, act ethically, and understand the global impact of their decisions. They must be flexible as the world changes. They must be able to work with others who are different from them and who think differently,” he added.