MENC To Spotlight Defence Diplomacy And Maritime Security At Dimdex 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC), a flagship feature of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex 2026), will once again bring together senior naval leaders, defence officials, academics and strategic experts from around the world to address evolving maritime security challenges.

Held under the theme“Defence Diplomacy and Maritime Security Challenges,” MENC will convene as part of Dimdex 2026, which takes place from January 19-22 at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

The ninth edition of Dimdex is organised and hosted by the Qatar Armed Forces under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and runs under the broader exhibition theme,“A Global Hub for Defence Innovations: Invest in Possibilities to Shape a Secure Tomorrow”.

According to the organisers, MENC continues to serve as a high-level platform for in-depth dialogue on regional and international maritime defence developments, while facilitating the exchange of expertise and forward-looking insights that help shape the future of global maritime security.

Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh al-Ansari, chairman of the Organising Committee of Dimdex, said the conference remains one of the exhibition's most significant accompanying events. To Page 2

“DIMDEX will continue to host its key accompanying events, most notably the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference, which brings together an elite group of military leaders, decision-makers, experts and academics from around the world to discuss the latest developments in defence and security, share knowledge, and exchange experiences,” he said.

As global dependence on maritime routes for trade, energy transport and strategic mobility continues to grow, organisers noted that challenges such as piracy, regional conflicts, illegal fishing and intensified naval competition demand collaborative, multinational solutions.

In this context, defence diplomacy - including military partnerships, joint exercises and maritime agreements - has emerged as a critical tool in promoting stability and trust in contested waters.

MENC 2026 will also explore the dynamic interplay between defence diplomacy and maritime security, emphasising the importance of multilateral frameworks in securing vital sea lanes and safeguarding both economic and strategic interests.

The conference will further address strategies to promote maritime stability through enhanced co-operation, greater transparency, and a steadfast commitment to the rules-based international order.

First introduced at the inaugural DIMDEX in 2008, MENC has evolved into one of the exhibition's defining features. Over the years, it has addressed a wide range of themes, from maritime cooperation and technological advancement to resilience against asymmetric threats and the economic implications of maritime security.

Previous editions have reflected shifting global priorities, including protecting trade routes, strengthening naval co-operation in the Gulf region, and addressing emerging non-traditional security threats.

DIMDEX 2026 will also continue its tradition of hosting the Visiting Warships Display at Hamad Port, one of the largest and most advanced ports in the Middle East. Naval vessels from several regional and international navies, including those of France, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Russia, Pakistan and Kuwait, are expected to participate.