Ethiopian Runners Dominate At '26 Doha Marathon By Ooredoo

Ethiopian runners dominated the 2026 Doha Marathon by Ooredoo yesterday, clinching top honours in both the men's and women's elite races as thousands of participants took part in the prestigious sports event.

The men's race was led by reigning Olympic champion Tamirat Tola, who confirmed his status as one of the world's premiere marathoners by winning in 2:05:40. He controlled the pace from the front and spearheaded an emphatic Ethiopian clean sweep of the top five positions.

Tola was followed closely by compatriot Asefa Boki, who finished second in 2:05:55, while Boki Diriba claimed third in 2:06:26. Fellow Ethiopians Dinkalem Ayele (2:06:43) and Balew Yihunle (2:07:07) rounded out the top five, highlighting Ethiopia's depth in elite distance running.

The dominance extended beyond the podium. Eritrea's Oqbe Kibrom Ruesom finished sixth in 2:07:55, while Ethiopia returned to the fore with Mulugeta Debasu (2:09:49) and Desalegn Girma (2:10:43) placing seventh and eighth, respectively. Kenya's Nicholas Kirwa secured ninth place with a time of 2:10:56, ensuring representation from East Africa's traditional marathon powerhouses.

In the women's elite race, Ethiopian runners were equally formidable. Tigist Gezahagn clinched victory in 2:21:14, leading an Ethiopian sweep of the top three. She was followed by Tigist Girma, who finished second in 2:22:33, and Muluhabt Tsega in third with 2:23:21. Both Girma and Tsega arrived in Doha with strong personal bests and proven international credentials, and their performances secured their standing among the world's leading marathon athletes.

Kenya's Amana Mursi Kipyatich finished fourth in 2:23:43, while Ethiopian runners filled positions five through ten, led by Roman Gidey (2:25:29) and Alemtsehay Mekuria (2:26:18), further highlighting Ethiopia's overwhelming presence in the women's field.

The event also drew thousands of participants from across Qatar's diverse communities, blending world-class sport with mass participation. International endurance runner and Paralympian Richard Whitehead was also among the field, completing his 101st marathon, a milestone that drew widespread admiration.

(Sources: and )