Arab League Lauds Qatar, Egypt Efforts For Gaza Technocrat Committee Formation

Trump announces formation of Gaza Peace Council

The Arab League has welcomed the announcement of the formation of the Palestinian technocratic committee to manage the Gaza Strip, headed by Dr Ali Shaath, and commended the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and other mediators in this regard.

In a statement issued yesterday, Arab League secretary-general Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that the formation of the committee represents an important step towards implementing the requirements of the second phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

He expressed his wishes for the committee members' success in their crucial mission of serving the Palestinian people in these difficult circumstances. He also condemned the Israeli occupation's prevention of the committee's head from leaving the West Bank.

Aboul Gheit appealed to the international community, particularly the US, which played a leading role in charting the course for a ceasefire and stability in Gaza, to work diligently to remove obstacles and impediments to peace and reconstruction in Gaza, including addressing Israel's continued procrastination to evade the requirements of the second phase, foremost among them withdrawal from the Strip, and ensuring the unimpeded and continuous entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has announced the formation of a Gaza Peace Council.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said it was a great honour to announce that the council had been formed, adding that the list of its members would be revealed soon.

He described it as the greatest and most distinguished council ever formed at any time or place.

Trump said that, in his capacity as head of the Peace Council, he supports the newly appointed Palestinian technocratic committee and the national committee tasked with administering Gaza during a transitional period.

He added that the Palestinian leaders were firmly committed to a peaceful future.

The announcement comes shortly after the formation of a 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee to manage Gaza in the post-war period.

The US-backed Gaza peace plan came into effect on October 10 and includes provisions for the deployment of an international stabilisation force in the territory, as well as the training of Palestinian police units.

According to the US Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, the second phase of the plan, which entered into force on Wednesday, focuses on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.