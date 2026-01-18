UK, Portugal Shut Their Embassies In Tehran

Portugal announced yesterday a“temporary” closure of its embassy in Tehran, citing a“context of tension”, and advised its nationals not to travel to Iran.

Portugal's foreign ministry said in a statement that eight Portuguese citizens had already left Iran, and others were preparing to do the same.

Another 10 Portuguese passport holders, including seven dual nationals, had decided to remain in the country, the ministry said.

On Wednesday the British embassy in Tehran was temporarily closed.

“We have temporarily closed the British embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely. Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change,” a UK government spokesperson said.

Britain's ambassador and all consular staff were evacuated based on a security assessment and a decision to prioritise staff safety, a British official said. – AFP/Reuters