UK Navy Launches New Crewless Helicopter
The Proteus, UK's first truly autonomous full-size helicopter, flies as on the day it completed its maiden flight operating from Predannack airfield in Cornwall, Britain.
The Royal Navy yesterday said its first full-sized autonomous helicopter, designed to track submarines and carry out other high-risk missions amid rising North Atlantic tensions, had completed its maiden flight.
The British navy said the helicopter, named Proteus, had successfully completed a short test routine. Developed under a £60mn ($80.46mn) programme, it was key to defending Britain and Nato allies against what it called "evolving threats" in the North Atlantic.
