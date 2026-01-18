Minister Issues Decision Regulating Realty Off-Plan Sales Procedures

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi issued a decision regulating the Preliminary Real Estate Register, defining its data and procedures, as part of the executive measures of Law No. (6) of 2014 regulating the real estate sector and its amendments.

The move is intended to consistently keep pace with the national vision aimed at driving the real estate sector forward and strengthening its role within the ecosystem of sectors supporting national development.

The decision specified the components of the Preliminary Real Estate Register, which shall consist of a set of real estate title records designated for off-plan real estate units, along with the supplementary registers thereto, containing applications, contracts and their legal instruments, architectural designs, and engineering plans for the project duly approved by the competent authorities.

The decision further stipulates that the Preliminary Real Estate Register shall record, for each off-plan real estate unit, the area details, the original property number, the approved project data, the off-plan unit number, its area, boundaries, specifications, any common parts where applicable, and the designated purpose thereof.

It shall also record the data indicating the identity of the owner, or the owners in cases of co-ownership of the off-plan real estate unit, the share of each, the cause of acquisition and the cause of termination of ownership, daily register entries, ancillary real rights, related restrictions, and the manner and grounds for their cancellation.

To mark this occasion, Assistant Undersecretary for Real Estate Registration and Authentication Affairs Amer Saeed al-Ghafri underscored the importance of issuing the ministerial decision regulating off-plan sale procedures.

He noted that it comes within the ministry's commitment to finalizing the executive decisions of the laws governing real estate registration and keeping pace with the nation's real estate development plan, particularly in light of the effectuation of Law No. (6) of 2014 regulating the real estate sector and its amendments.

He explained that the decision is aligned with the latest practices applied in the real estate sector, particularly with regard to regulating off-plan sales (sales under construction), in a manner that boosts confidence in the local real estate market.

These ownership interests will be registered in the Real Estate Register and granted the necessary legal protection, al-Ghafri outlined, noting that among the most significant provisions of the decision is granting holders of preliminary title deeds the right to mortgage and transfer them, whether by sale or gift, and to conclude all ownership-transferring dispositions, in accordance with the laws in force in the State of Qatar.

He also stated that, as part of facilitating procedures, the decision allows for the electronic submission of applications for the registration or recording of off-plan real estate units in the Preliminary Real Estate Register, following approval by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority "Aqarat" and in accordance with the procedures prescribed under Law No. (5) of 2024 regulating real estate registration.

Al-Ghafri applauded the level of co-operation and partnership between the Ministry of Justice and Aqarat in providing a supportive legislative environment that stimulates the growth of the real estate sector and promotes its investment attractiveness.

Pursuant to the decision, the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice shall issue a Preliminary Title Deed for each off-plan real estate unit, based on the data recorded in the Preliminary Real Estate Register, with an annotation made on the original title record of the project land to that effect.

