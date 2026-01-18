Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Steps Up Market Inspections Ahead Of Ramadan

2026-01-18 04:20:07
Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry has intensified inspection campaigns across retail outlets and consumer complexes nationwide as part of its preparations for the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the ministry said the inspections are part of an integrated monitoring plan aimed at ensuring market stability, maintaining the availability of essential goods and enforcing compliance with commercial laws and regulations.

The campaigns focus on checking the availability of basic commodities, monitoring supply chains from suppliers to retailers, verifying that prices match those advertised to consumers, and preventing price manipulation and monopolistic practices.

The ministry said inspection teams are working continuously, in co-ordination with relevant authorities, to closely track market developments and take action against violators to support price stability and adequate consumer choice.

It added that regular and seasonal inspection campaigns will continue, with legal measures taken against offenders under the Consumer Protection Law and its executive regulations. The ministry also urged citizens and residents to report any violations or irregularities.

Gulf Times

