Qatar Custom Show Turns Racing Club Into Car Lovers' Playground

The Qatar Custom Show returned to the Qatar Racing Club yesterday, bringing together modified cars, motorcycles and passionate enthusiasts in a free-entry celebration of creativity, innovation and automotive culture.

The roar of engines and the hum of excitement filled the Qatar Racing Club as the Qatar Custom Show opened its doors, transforming the venue into a vibrant meeting point for car lovers, builders and curious families.

More than a traditional car exhibition, the show has positioned itself as an experience – one that blends customised vehicles, live drag racing energy and a strong sense of community.

With free entry and running until January 17, the event offers visitors a chance to get up close with some of the most striking modified cars and bikes in the country.

Founder Khaled al-Hamadi said that what sets the Qatar Custom Show apart is its diversity.

“This is a different event from anywhere else in the GCC,” he said.“Here, you will see electric cars, Chinese cars, European cars – every kind of auto and moto in one place.”

Alongside cars, the exhibition features customised motorcycles and live participation with the Arab Champion Drag Race, adding an adrenaline-fuelled backdrop that al-Hamadi described as“the music of this place”.

Strict customisation standards define the show.

According to al-Hamadi, participating vehicles must reflect the owner's creativity from top to bottom.

“The car has to be fully customised – from the wheels to the body, engine and materials,” he explained.“I want to see what's in your mind and how you bring that idea into the car or bike.”

One of this year's highlights is the introduction of modified electric vehicles, a first for the event.

“This is something new happening in 2026,” al-Hamadi said.“To see an electric car customised is exciting, and it shows how the show is upgrading every year.”

The Qatar Custom Show also celebrates inclusivity through its“Women on Wheels” segment, where female drivers and builders showcase their customised vehicles.

The initiative reflects the growing presence of women in Qatar's automotive scene and adds another layer of personality to the exhibition.

Beyond the cars themselves, organisers noted that the show has become a networking hub for enthusiasts, professionals and newcomers to the scene.

Visitors are encouraged not just to admire the builds, but to meet the people behind them, exchange ideas and build connections within Qatar's fast-evolving car culture.

Inviting the public to attend, al-Hamadi said the show is designed for everyone.

“Don't miss this weekend,” he said.“You are welcome with your family, kids, and everyone. You will see new things, customised things, and you will enjoy the atmosphere here at Qatar Racing Club.”