Community Volunteers Qatar In Beach Cleanup Drive

More than 120 volunteers, along with Bangladeshi embassy officials and staff led by ambassador Mohammad Hazrat Ali Khan, took part recently in a cleanup drive at Al Wakra Beach, organised by Community Volunteers Qatar (CVQ).

According to CVQ, the event marks the start of a broader environmental initiative with plans to collaborate further with the Ministry of Municipality (Al Baladiya).

CVQ will also invite residents across Qatar to join the campaign, assisting in identifying waste, removing debris, and working hand-in-hand to protect the country's natural spaces.

Volunteers meticulously collected plastic waste, charcoal remnants, stones, sharp objects, and other hazardous debris. The drive aligns with Qatar's ongoing coastal and beach conservation campaigns.

A representative of CVQ said, "This beach cleanup is just the beginning of a nationwide effort. By working hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Municipality and residents, we aim to create a lasting culture of environmental care and responsibility. Together, we can make a measurable difference."

An official from the embassy said, "The participation of the ambassador and embassy staff underscores our commitment to service and sustainability.''

Volunteers were equipped with protective gloves, trash pickers, and eco-friendly waste bags, and practiced responsible waste segregation and disposal to maximise safety and environmental impact.

The Ministry of Municipality provided support with guidance on waste disposal, safety protocols, and operational efficiency.

CVQ noted that this initiative demonstrates the power of collaboration among civil society, government, and diplomatic missions, highlighting that environmental preservation is a shared responsibility.