Katara International Amber Exhibition Concludes With Huge Success

The 6th edition of Katara International Amber Exhibition concluded its activities on Friday night, achieving remarkable success and an unprecedented level of public turnout.

The exhibition has reaffirmed its status as one of the most prominent specialized events dedicated to this unique heritage art form, both regionally and internationally. This year's edition featured participation from 13 countries around the world, with 82 pavilions offering rich experiences that brought together heritage, craftsmanship, and contemporary art.

The exhibition concluded amid widespread appreciation from participants and visitors alike, who commended the excellent organization, the richness of the content, and the international diversity. They stressed that the Katara International Amber Exhibition has become a firmly established annual event that blends authenticity with innovation and opens new horizons for cultural and artistic exchange among nations.

This year's exhibition stood out for the diversity of its displays, which reflected different schools and approaches to working with amber stone, whether in jewelry, artifacts, prayer beads, or contemporary artworks. This made it a major destination for enthusiasts, collectors, and experts, in addition to a broad audience of visitors.

Meanwhile, Amber Stone Company presented in its pavilion a distinguished collection of artifacts and artistic sculptures made from amber stone, inspired by Qatari and Gulf culture. Abdulrahman Mohamed al-Sulaiti, the pavilion supervisor, explained that this year's participation came with a different spirit, saying:“We were keen to break away from the conventional by producing special artistic sculptures from amber stone, executed entirely by hand. Each piece takes nearly a full month of meticulous work, with great attention paid to the finest details to ensure the sculptures faithfully reflect authentic heritage originals.”

He added that the works were inspired by deeply rooted symbols of Qatari identity, such as tools used in sea voyages and pearl diving, falcons used in hunting, Arabian Oryx, camels, and horses. He confirmed that all the pieces were crafted from natural amber stone by specialized European artists and craftsmen, which gave them high artistic value and an international character while preserving the spirit of local heritage.

He noted that the artifacts section in his pavilion witnessed strong visitor interest and widespread acclaim, providing motivation to continue excelling and to present unique pieces unlike those available in the market.

Further, the exhibition featured the participation of a select group of visual artists who offered a live painting experience before the public throughout the exhibition days, drawing inspiration from the aesthetics of amber and its historical and spiritual symbolism.

This experience gave visitors a rare opportunity to follow the birth of an artwork moment by moment, through direct interaction between artist and audience. It reflected the spirit of the exhibition and reinforced the human and aesthetic dimension of visual art, adding distinctive cultural and artistic value to the events of the final day.

Khalid Abdulrahim al-Sayyid, Director of the Events and Cultural Affairs Department at Katara, said:“The current edition of the Katara International Amber Exhibition 2026 represented a distinguished cultural and artistic milestone, reflecting the exhibition's growing stature as an international platform that brings together heritage, authentic craftsmanship, and contemporary arts.”

He noted that“the strong turnout of visitors and participants, the diversity of pavilions and exhibits, in addition to the interactive presentations and live painting in front of the public, all contributed to raising awareness of the historical and aesthetic value of amber and opened new horizons for cultural and artistic exchange among different countries.” He also praised the efforts of the participating companies, exhibitors, sponsors, and media partners, affirming that Katara continues to support high-quality cultural initiatives that celebrate human creativity and showcase heritage in a contemporary format.

He confirmed that the Katara International Amber Exhibition achieved its highest sales volume in the current edition, expressing his expectation that the next edition will witness a high level of participation from exhibiting companies, based on the requests already received by the exhibition's management.

He added:“What distinguished the exhibition in its current edition is that all exhibits were subject to inspection before being displayed to the public,” stressing that that the quality laboratory accompanying the exhibition since its first edition examined more than two hundred samples submitted by buyers and issued certificates with detained test results.