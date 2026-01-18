Bengali-Language Translation Of“Bridges, Not Walls” By Dr All-Kawari Launched At Katara

Katara Cultural Village has hosted at Building (15) the launch ceremony of the Bengali-language translation of the book“Bridges, Not Walls” by HE Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library.

The event underscored the book's status as a humanistic intellectual project that calls for communication, openness, and the rejection of isolation.

The launch ceremony was attended by Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, General manager of Katara. Mohamad Hazrat Ali Khan, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar; a number of representatives of diplomatic missions; a group of intellectuals; and members of the Bangladeshi community living in Qatar.

The ceremony included a speech by HE Dr Al-Kawari, in which he expressed his happiness at the publication of the Bengali translation of his book, which has previously been translated into several languages. He emphasized that translation is not merely a linguistic transfer, but a profound cultural act that opens new horizons for dialogue among peoples. He praised the efforts of the translator, Tamim Rehan, for conveying the spirit and ideas of the text into a different language and culture while preserving the essence of the book's humanistic message. He also touched on his diplomatic career, noting the diplomatic support he received from the People's Republic of Bangladesh during his candidacy for the presidency of UNESCO.

Dr Al-Kawari commended Katara, represented by Dr Al-Sulaiti, affirming that his presence reflects Katara's continued support for cultural and intellectual initiatives that promote the values of coexistence and intercultural dialogue, and reinforce the role of translation as a bridge of knowledge between nations. He also highlighted Katara's efforts in supporting culture and enriching the cultural scene locally, regionally, and globally, which have made it a true meeting point for cultures and peoples.

Accordingly, the Bangladeshi ambassador expressed his deep appreciation for this cultural initiative, praising the importance of translating the book into Bengali for the universal human messages it carries, messages that resonate with peoples' aspirations for peace, understanding, and joint cooperation. He affirmed that this translation, completed by Bangladeshi translator Tamim Rehan, represents a valuable addition to the Bengali library and contributes to broadening readers' horizons toward a philosophy based on building bridges rather than erecting walls.

In turn, translator Tamim Rehan stated that translating“Bridges, Not Walls” represented for him a profound cultural and human experience. He explained that the work does not merely present theoretical ideas, but carries a universal message calling for dialogue, understanding, and the building of bridges of communication among peoples. He added that throughout the translation process, he was keen to faithfully and accurately convey the spirit of the text and its intellectual and human dimensions into the Bengali language, while taking into account the cultural specificity of the Bengali reader to ensure the message reaches them clearly and effectively.

He expressed his confidence that this translation would contribute to enhancing cultural rapprochement and opening new avenues for dialogue between the Arab world and the Bengali community, in line with the author's vision of building a world based on bridges rather than walls.

The book“Bridges, Not Walls” reveals aspects of the author's experience at the UNESCO, shedding light on the complexities of civilizational relations between the Global North and the Global South, and the resulting tendencies toward centralism and superiority in the North, which have contributed to undermining global stability and peace through the clear disregard of the contributions of other human civilizations, foremost among them Arab-Islamic civilization, in shaping the Western civilizational achievements.

The book is grounded in a personal journey and a deep historical observation by the President of Qatar National Library, who has accumulated extensive experience in diplomatic and cultural work. Through this, he seeks to alert new Arab generations to the value of their civilization, which has been marginalized due to internal conflicts, leading to a decline in their role in contributing to the building of human civilization. He calls for adopting a new vision for relations between the North and the South based on extending bridges rather than erecting walls.

The ceremony concluded by stressing the importance of continuing to support translation and joint publishing projects, given their pivotal role in consolidating cultural dialogue and enhancing rapprochement among peoples, in full harmony with Katara's cultural mission and Dr Al-Kawari's intellectual vision.