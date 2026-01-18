Qatar's Meteorology Forecasts Strong Winds, High Seas And Dust
Along the coast, daytime conditions will be relatively cold, with light to blowing dust and scattered clouds, particularly in northern areas.
Temperatures are expected to drop further at night, becoming very cold in some places. At sea, conditions are forecast to be more severe, with strong north-westerly winds and waves reaching up to 11 feet at times. The department cautioned mariners against rough conditions, as winds offshore could reach gusts of up to 32 knots.
Visibility along the coast is expected to range between 4 and 9 kilometres, falling to three kilometres or less at times in some areas visibility is forecast at between 5 and 10 kilometres. Wave heights along the coast are expected to range from 3 to 5 feet, increasing to between 4 and 8 feet offshore.
The highest temperature expected in Doha is around 20 degrees Celsius. Sunset is due at 5:06pm local time.
The department also released tide timings for several areas. In Al Khor, low tide is expected at 10:48am and again at 6:07pm. Al Ruwais will see a high tide at 4:28pm and a low tide at 10:48am. In Dukhan, high tide is due at 8:33am, with low tide at 3:01pm, while Abu Samra is expected to record high tide at 7:23am and low tide at 3:25pm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment