Qatar's Meteorology Forecasts Strong Winds, High Seas And Dust

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Meteorology Department has warned of strong winds along the coast and rough sea conditions offshore, as colder weather continues across the country said north-westerly winds are expected to strengthen at times, bringing blowing dust in some areas and reduced visibility.

Along the coast, daytime conditions will be relatively cold, with light to blowing dust and scattered clouds, particularly in northern areas.

Temperatures are expected to drop further at night, becoming very cold in some places. At sea, conditions are forecast to be more severe, with strong north-westerly winds and waves reaching up to 11 feet at times. The department cautioned mariners against rough conditions, as winds offshore could reach gusts of up to 32 knots.

Visibility along the coast is expected to range between 4 and 9 kilometres, falling to three kilometres or less at times in some areas visibility is forecast at between 5 and 10 kilometres. Wave heights along the coast are expected to range from 3 to 5 feet, increasing to between 4 and 8 feet offshore.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is around 20 degrees Celsius. Sunset is due at 5:06pm local time.

The department also released tide timings for several areas. In Al Khor, low tide is expected at 10:48am and again at 6:07pm. Al Ruwais will see a high tide at 4:28pm and a low tide at 10:48am. In Dukhan, high tide is due at 8:33am, with low tide at 3:01pm, while Abu Samra is expected to record high tide at 7:23am and low tide at 3:25pm.