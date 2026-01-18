Turkiye In Talks To Form Regional Security Alliance, Says Foreign Minister
Speaking on Thursday during a meeting with local and international media in Ankara, Fidan said regional stability depends on closer and more effective cooperation among neighbouring countries warned that a lack of trust between regional states creates opportunities for external powers to intervene, or for terrorist groups to emerge and fuel internal conflicts.
Fidan stressed the need for countries in the region to cooperate on security matters and to establish shared platforms to do so. He said regional states should make mutual commitments to guarantee each other's security.
According to the foreign minister, such cooperation could resolve up to 80 percent of the region's problems.
