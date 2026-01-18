Israeli Force Briefly Enters Southern Syria's Quneitra Countryside

MENAFN - Gulf Times) An Israeli military force, consisting of eight vehicles and three tanks, briefly entered the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria on Friday.

Local sources reported that the force deployed in the village of Suwaiseh for about an hour before moving toward the village of Al Dawaya, while tanks positioned themselves on Abu Qubays hill. The force later withdrew without making any arrests.

The incident comes amid repeated violations of the 1974 disengagement agreement. Syria has called on the international community to take action to stop such incursions and ensure the full withdrawal of occupying forces.