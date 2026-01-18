Israeli Force Briefly Enters Southern Syria's Quneitra Countryside
Local sources reported that the force deployed in the village of Suwaiseh for about an hour before moving toward the village of Al Dawaya, while tanks positioned themselves on Abu Qubays hill. The force later withdrew without making any arrests.
The incident comes amid repeated violations of the 1974 disengagement agreement. Syria has called on the international community to take action to stop such incursions and ensure the full withdrawal of occupying forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment