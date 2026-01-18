403
Palestinian Child Martyred After Occupation Storms Into West Bank Town
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian child was killed today, east of Ramallah, by the Israeli occupation.
Palestinian Wafa News Agency reported that the occupation forces stormed into Al Khalayel area and fired at civilians, killing a 14-year-old boy
