Palestinian Child Martyred After Occupation Storms Into West Bank Town


2026-01-18 04:20:05
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian child was killed today, east of Ramallah, by the Israeli occupation.

Palestinian Wafa News Agency reported that the occupation forces stormed into Al Khalayel area and fired at civilians, killing a 14-year-old boy

Gulf Times

