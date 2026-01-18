President Trump Announces Formation Of Gaza Peace Council
He described it as the greatest and most distinguished council ever formed at any time or place.
Trump said that, in his capacity as head of the Peace Council, he supports the newly appointed Palestinian technocratic committee and the national committee tasked with administering Gaza during a transitional period.
He added that these Palestinian leaders were firmly committed to a peaceful future.
The announcement comes shortly after the formation of a 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee to manage Gaza in the post-war period.
The US-backed Gaza peace plan came into effect on October 10 and includes provisions for the deployment of an international stabilization force in the territory, as well as the training of Palestinian police units to the US Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, the second phase of the plan, which entered into force on Wednesday, focuses on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
