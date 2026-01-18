Interior Minister Meets Qatari Security Forces Participating In Securing Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met with the Qatari security forces participating in securing the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in Italy, set to take place from Feb. 6 to 22.

His Excellency urged the task force to make the most of its experience in securing major sporting events to carry out its duties with the highest levels of efficiency and readiness, contributing to the success of the Games and reflecting the international confidence in the Qatari security system. His Excellency also wished them success in performing their duties