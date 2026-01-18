Saudi Royal Court: Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Undergoes Medical Tests In A Hospital In Riyadh

The Royal Court said in a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud carried out medical tests today at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.