HH The Amir, UK Prime Minister Discuss By Phone Several Regional, International Developments Of Joint Interest
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer several regional and international developments of joint interests, particularly related to enhancing the exchange of views and consultation to support stability and avoid escalation in the region in a way that contributes to easing tensions and advancing international peace and security through diplomatic dialogue.
This came in a telephone call HH the Amir received today from Prime Minister UK.
The call also dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in different fields of strategic partnership between the two countries.
