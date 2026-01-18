HH The Amir, UK Prime Minister Discuss By Phone Several Regional, International Developments Of Joint Interest

The call also dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in different fields of strategic partnership between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.