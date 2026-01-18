Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HH The Amir, UK Prime Minister Discuss By Phone Several Regional, International Developments Of Joint Interest


2026-01-18 04:20:04
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer several regional and international developments of joint interests, particularly related to enhancing the exchange of views and consultation to support stability and avoid escalation in the region in a way that contributes to easing tensions and advancing international peace and security through diplomatic dialogue.

This came in a telephone call HH the Amir received today from Prime Minister UK.

The call also dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in different fields of strategic partnership between the two countries.

MENAFN18012026000067011011ID1110615001



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search