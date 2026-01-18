Each Marathon Is A Lesson In Life, Resilience, Says British Paralympian

MENAFN - Gulf Times) British Paralympian Richard Whitehead MBE recently took to the stage at the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, where he shared an inspiring account of his experiences at the event. Speaking to Gulf Times, Whitehead emphasised the importance of inclusivity in sports, highlighting how such platforms create a sense of belonging and community spirit among participants.

Whitehead also spoke about the transformative power of sport, illustrating how it empowers individuals to conquer personal challenges and work together to overcome obstacles.“I've said this a lot while I've been here, but it's truly an honour to be in Doha. The hospitality, the people, the energy - it's all been incredible. But more importantly, it's a platform to share my philosophy around sport. It's not just about my success. It's about passing that on to young people and the community,” he said.

Whitehead, who runs with prosthetic legs following a double through-knee amputation, spoke warmly about the youth races that opened the weekend.“Thursday's young people's race was fantastic. All the energy, all the smiles - it really set the tone for some amazing running over the weekend. Then, Saturday, sharing my performance with 20,000 other people is something I'll always remember,” he said.

For him, marathons are more than competitions-they are life lessons.“We often look at obstacles and say, 'Running isn't for me', or 'This will take too much hard work'. But if we take one positive step forward, whether we're 10 or 70, man or woman, we can all improve. Marathon running is like life: it's full of challenges, but with support and guidance, you can overcome them and grow stronger,” he emphasised.

Whitehead reflected on the first marathon that changed his perspective.“In my first marathon in New York in 2004, I didn't realise how impactful it would be. It was tough, yes, but taking on that challenge helped me grow. Sport showed me that no matter our circumstances, anything is possible,” he said.

He also spoke candidly about inclusivity and representation.“The biggest challenges I've faced aren't always physical. Often, they come from the barriers other people place in front of you. Educating society about celebrating difference, ensuring opportunities for everyone, and giving every person their own 'gold medal moment' - that's what's important,” he pointed out.

According to Whitehead, the diversity in Doha struck a chord with him.“On Friday, families were running 10Ks with pushchairs, young people with autism were taking part, and there were experienced marathoners alongside first-timers. That's what I love about running - diversity. Through sport, we connect, relate, and inspire each other, even without speaking the same language or sharing the same background,” he said.

He said:“I want to leave a legacy here in Doha, to mentor and support young people, and to show hard-to-reach communities that it's possible. Every first step is the hardest, but each one leads to growth, discipline, and hope. Sport can open doors, teach resilience, and empower people to be better-not just for themselves, but for their communities.”

“Believing is achieving. By showing up, sharing your journey, and taking those steps, you inspire others. Seeing the joy on young faces, the smiles of families - it has a ripple effect. That's the real power of sport,” said Whitehead, adding that the Doha Marathon wasn't just a race, but a stage to educate, inspire, and leave a lasting impact - showing everyone, regardless of ability, that with determination and support, anything truly is possible.

