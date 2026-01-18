QRCS Pays Tributes To Volunteers Of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the President of the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), Yousef bin Ali al-Khater, has praised the efforts of volunteers who participated in the organisational measures of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 matches, as well as their dedicated efforts and sincerity toward achieving successes and accomplishments.

This came during a QRCS-organised ceremony in honour of a contingent of volunteers and partners, in recognition of their pivotal role in ensuring a successful Arab tournament, following the colossal efforts they undertook in both organisational and field aspects, which contributed to the seamless progress of matches and side blade-->

Attending the ceremony was Maj Ghanem Mohammed al-Hudaifi, Assistant Commander of the Operations Unit of the Safety & Security Operations Committee (SSOC), who exchanged honours and shields with HE al-Khater in appreciation of the productive collaboration between the two sides. Al-Khater, for his part, expressed hope that this honoured image of volunteerism at QRCS would continue to expand regionally and globally, culminating in a tremendous model and school for preparing volunteers to operate in community and humanitarian fields.

He applauded the efforts undertaken by partners from the Ministry of Interior and the security committee for their massive confidence, alongside the concerned officials in the General Secretariat and the Executive Apparatus.

Al-Khater further extended his gratitude to the Volunteering Department, noting that the path to achievement was hard and streamlined by ongoing collaboration and intensive communication, emphasising that success genuinely matched the effort. The ceremony showcased a primer that highlighted the role of volunteers in maintaining security and safety on the pitch, exactly according to the training provided under the supervision of the security blade-->

This included various functions, such as organising spectators, following security instructions, initial intervention in contingency cases, as well as contributing to the preservation of sanitation and order. During the ceremony, the child Osama Khaled Abu Armilah performed a volunteering anthem, followed by the launch of the“Fursan Volunteering” project, which was announced by Assistant Secretary‐General for Volunteering and Local Development, Hussein Aman al-Ali, alongside Head of the Volunteering Department at QRCS, Sharifa Nasser al-Ruwahi.

Al-Ali highlighted that this project is a consequential step to broaden the volunteerism horizons and attract children and students as vital volunteers, noting that Osama was the first volunteer within this initiative. Al-Khater, accompanied by al-Ali, honoured partners and supporters from the Special Security Services Organisation Unit, alongside the leaders of the volunteer teams, the logistics team, and a variety of distinguished volunteers who performed exceptional tasks, as well as the administrative team that oversaw the performance and work of the volunteers.

The participation of QRCS in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 underscores the significance of volunteerism in supporting sporting events and key national platforms, promoting a culture of giving and community engagement, while also providing young people with the opportunity to internalise experience and hone skills in the organisation and management of sporting events.

The volunteers were co-opted through multiple stages, beginning with the reception of volunteering applications, their screening, and oral examinations, followed by the training and qualification phase, which is still ongoing, culminating in the final list of leaders, supervisors, and field teams, which included 3,700 volunteers, ahead of this key Arab sporting event.

An accredited training team from the Special Security Services Organisation Unit supervised the delivery of specialised training programmes, covering essential knowledge and skills related to crowd management, security and safety guidance, enhancing alertness, security awareness, rapid decision-making, problem-solving, and teamwork, among other topics.

Volunteers receive both theoretical and practical training to ensure effective handling of all aspects of organisation, security, and safety on the pitch and in the spectator areas.

