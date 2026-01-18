Dukhan Bank Launches 'Home Finance' Campaign With Profit Rate Of 3.49%

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dukhan Bank has announced the launch of its 'Home Finance' campaign, offering customers the best profit rate as part of its continued commitment to making home ownership more accessible through Shariah-compliant solutions. The campaign is available for a limited time until February 4, 2026, and features a market-leading profit rate of 3.49% per annum.

It also offers a grace period of up to 12 months, an easy application process, quick approval, and comprehensive insurance coverage, subject to a minimum financing amount of QR1mn and a minimum tenure of 10 years, providing customers with flexibility and confidence as they plan their home ownership journey.

The Home Finance campaign reflects Dukhan Bank's customer-centric approach and its focus on delivering value-driven banking solutions that align with evolving customer needs. By offering a competitive profit rate while maintaining transparent terms and efficient processing, the bank continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for individuals and families seeking long-term housing solutions in Qatar. Customers can learn more by visiting or contacting the Dukhan Bank contact centre at 800 8555.

Dukhan Bank Home Finance