Qatar Steps Up As Precision Medicine Giant

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is fast emerging as a global leader in precision medicine, powered by more than a decade of strategic investment in genomics and biobanking. With these advances, the nation is positioning itself at the forefront of personalised healthcare - a vision championed by the Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI), part of Qatar Foundation, according to a senior official.

Dr Emmanouil Dermitzakis, president of QPHI, told Gulf Times:“QPHI and its foundational projects, Qatar Biobank and Qatar Genome Programme, have successfully invested over a decade in developing world leading data and process infrastructure for the future. The combination offers a unique framework to develop a world-leading precision health and medicine platform for the benefit of the local as well as global population.”

“It is now time to capitalise on these resources to innovate on clinical implementation and impact to boost industry and entrepreneurial activity and to continue enhancing the infrastructure with more data generation and discovery of new important pieces of medical knowledge at scale,” continued Dr Dermitzakis.

The official noted that precision medicine is actively shaping healthcare in Qatar today.“Through national biobanks, cohort studies, pharmacogenomics and early genomic interventions, we are already seeing its impact in real clinical settings. But to fully realise its potential, we must start with education and awareness,” he underlined.

Dr Dermitzakis pointed out that there is a common misconception that precision health is futuristic or only accessible to a privileged few.

He explained:“In reality, it is happening now, and it is saving lives. We must make this clear to the general public, helping them understand that personalised care is not about luxury, it is about effectiveness, prevention, and equity. Precision medicine is about making better decisions earlier, so its implementation leads to a healthier population and overall lower cost for the health system.”

According to Dr Dermitzakis it is all the more important to engage policymakers and healthcare leaders in the whole process.

“By making the science and outcomes of precision medicine tangible and relatable, we can support informed decisions that accelerate its integration into national healthcare strategies. This is how we move from innovation to implementation by ensuring that everyone, from patients to policymakers, understands the value and urgency of precision health,” the official emphsised.

“The key issue is that while genomic data is well structured and similar across individuals, clinical records from hospitals tend to be sparse and unstructured, making difficult to achieve unbiased data analysis and use of innovative tools such as AI. The integration of unified and deep clinical analysis performed at the Qatar Biobank allows to circumvent this problem, and we will continue to capitalise on this unique resource that has been created and offers world leading opportunities for discovery and clinical trials,” described Dr Dermitzakis.

As for the official, genomic analyses are now central to clinical decision-making, allowing physicians to move from generalised treatment protocols to highly targeted interventions.

He highlighted:“Predictive diagnostics is one of the most promising frontiers in precision medicine. It allows us to identify individuals at elevated risk for complex conditions often long before symptoms appear by analysing genetic, molecular, and environmental data.

“In QPHI, one of our key areas of exploration and improvement is the integration of AI and machine learning into predictive diagnostics. We are currently investigating how these technologies could enhance our ability to detect subtle patterns across genomic data, clinical records, imaging, and behavioural assessments. This approach holds particular promise for complex conditions like cancer and autism spectrum disorder, where early intervention can significantly improve outcomes.”

“Our vision is to make predictive diagnostics a routine part of healthcare in Qatar empowering clinicians and patients with foresight,” the official pointed out.

QPHI genomics biobanking Qatar Foundation