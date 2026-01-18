Nasser Does It Again! 6Th Dakar Rally Title

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari driver, Nasser al-Attiyah has won his 6th Dakar Rally title, following the conclusion of the thirteenth and final stage of the race, which was held in Saudi Arabia.

Driving for Dacia Sandriders alongside his Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin, al-Attiyah topped Dakar Rally overall standings with a total time of 48:56:53 hours, followed by Ford Racing's Spaniard, Nani Roma, trailing by 9 minutes and 42 seconds, while Ford Racing's Swedish, Mattias Ekstrom secured 3rd place, 14 minutes and 33 seconds behind.

French driver Sebastien Loeb of Dacia Sandriders finished 4th, 15 minutes and 10 seconds back, followed by Ford Racing's Spaniard, Carlos Sainz in 5th place, 28 minutes and 30 seconds behind.

Al-Attiyah expressed his happiness at winning the Dakar Rally title, pointing to the tremendous work carried out by the entire team since last year.

The Qatari driver noted, however, that he still needs to break Peterhansel's record of eight titles.

Al-Attiyah won the title in 2011, 2015, 2019, 2022, and 2023, bringing him closer to Frenchman, Stephane Peterhansel, who has claimed the title eight times between 2004 and 2021.

