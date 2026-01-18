Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nasser Does It Again! 6Th Dakar Rally Title


2026-01-18 04:20:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari driver, Nasser al-Attiyah has won his 6th Dakar Rally title, following the conclusion of the thirteenth and final stage of the race, which was held in Saudi Arabia.

Driving for Dacia Sandriders alongside his Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin, al-Attiyah topped Dakar Rally overall standings with a total time of 48:56:53 hours, followed by Ford Racing's Spaniard, Nani Roma, trailing by 9 minutes and 42 seconds, while Ford Racing's Swedish, Mattias Ekstrom secured 3rd place, 14 minutes and 33 seconds behind.

French driver Sebastien Loeb of Dacia Sandriders finished 4th, 15 minutes and 10 seconds back, followed by Ford Racing's Spaniard, Carlos Sainz in 5th place, 28 minutes and 30 seconds behind.

Al-Attiyah expressed his happiness at winning the Dakar Rally title, pointing to the tremendous work carried out by the entire team since last year.

The Qatari driver noted, however, that he still needs to break Peterhansel's record of eight titles.

Al-Attiyah won the title in 2011, 2015, 2019, 2022, and 2023, bringing him closer to Frenchman, Stephane Peterhansel, who has claimed the title eight times between 2004 and 2021.

Nasser al Attiyah 6th Dakar Rally title Dacia Sandriders

MENAFN18012026000067011011ID1110614993



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search