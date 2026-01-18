UNOPS Delivery Model Boosts Qatar Partnerships In Fragile States

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Effective aid delivery means demand-driven projects, local procurement and accountability to people, with Qatar's partnerships benefiting from UNOPS' model in fragile and conflict-affected contexts, according to the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

In an exclusive interview with Gulf Times, UN under-secretary-general and UNOPS executive director Jorge Moreira da Silva explained the office's demand-driven identity, saying UNOPS does not bring programmes but responds to partner demand, operating on a fee-for-service basis.

Da Silva said UNOPS is a non-programmatic agency, relying on“concrete demand from the context we are serving.” He explained,“If, in Syria, the government and Qatar decide under a partnership that they need to build schools and hospitals, UNOPS is not bringing an education or a health programme, or a health policy.

“We simply construct the school, we build the hospitals, and we can also procure the goods and the services that are needed for these facilities. We are demand-driven, which makes UNOPS a very practical organisation,” da Silva pointed out.

He continued,“We are self-financed. We don't get assessed contributions or voluntary contributions. We operate in the so-called fee-for-service modality, where once we have a demand from a partner to implement the project, we implement the project, recovering all the costs and reflecting that on our funding modality. UNOPS is a solutions-based, project-based organisation.”

Da Silva emphasised that UNOPS is accountable to beneficiaries, partners, and the UN system, ensuring projects are based on robust metrics and results-based monitoring.

He said,“We are accountable to the people we serve. That's why all projects that we put in place must be based on robust metrics and on results-based approaches, with the proper monitoring and reporting mechanisms. Everyone knows what UNOPS is doing and the results of our projects.

Da Silva continued,“But a key element of accountability is ensuring that the projects are really serving the people. And we ensure that in all our projects, we engage the citizens at the very early stage of the project until its implementation. And it includes one key element, which is procuring locally.

“The most significant part of our procurement is local, which means we help the development of the local communities, creating jobs locally, and strengthening local businesses. This is a key element. And even on the design of the projects, we engage with the citizens, even in the most difficult context.”

Da Silva also highlighted underinvestment in energy grids, stressing that partners like Qatar can help link renewable supply with people.

“We need energy grids in place; there is an underinvestment in energy grids globally. We may have all the renewable energy in the world, but if we don't link these with the people, it won't succeed,” he stated.

Da Silva added that by combining demand-driven delivery, accountability, and local procurement, UNOPS offers Qatar a model for aid that is both practical and community-anchored, strengthening Doha's role in fragile contexts.

UNOPS Jorge Moreira da Silva hospitals schools