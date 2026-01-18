US 'Monitoring Iran Closely', Slaps Sanctions

US. President ‌Donald Trump ‍is closely monitoring the situation ‍on the ground in Iran, White ‌House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt ‍said yesterday, adding Trump and his team have warned Tehran ​there ‌would be“grave consequences” ‍if - according to Washington - killings linked to ​its crackdown continue.

It also imposed sanctions yesterday on Iranian security officials and financial networks, accusing them of orchestrating a violent crackdown on peaceful protests and laundering billions in oil revenues.

Among those sanctioned is Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme Council for National Security, whom Washington accused of coordinating the crackdown and calling for force against protesters.

Four regional commanders of Iran's Law Enforcement Forces and Revolutionary Guard were also sanctioned for their roles in the crackdown in Lorestan and Fars provinces.