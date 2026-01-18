US Judge Restricts Federal Agents Over Minnesota Protests

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A US judge has restricted federal agents from interfering with peaceful protesters in Minnesota, after President Donald Trump said there was no immediate need to invoke the Insurrection Act over the demonstrations.

US District Judge Katherine Menendez ordered immigration agents to dial back their aggressive tactics, barring the detention or arrest of peaceful protesters and drivers and the use of pepper-spray against demonstrators.

The court case was brought on behalf of six protesters and observers who claimed that their constitutional rights had been infringed by the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) blade-->

A protesting community member reacts as federal agents fire munitions and pepper balls in north Minneapolis, Minnesota. Reuters

The 83-page order gives the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)'s current operation in the northern US city 72 hours to come into compliance, and follows two incidents where federal agents opened fire, killing one person and wounding another in the span of a week.

The ruling comes nearly two weeks after the Trump administration announced that it was sending 2,000 immigration agents to the Minneapolis area, bolstering an earlier deployment in what the DHS called its largest such operation in history.

The surge in heavily armed officers from the ICE agency and Border Patrol has since grown to nearly 3,000, dwarfing the ranks of local police officers in the Twin Cities metropolitan area of Minneapolis and St Paul.

In a separate legal move that could inflame the standoff between the White House and Minnesota elected officials, CBS News reported that the Justice Department (DOJ) was investigating Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for impeding federal officers.

Both have called for peaceful protests against immigration sweeps in their state.

"This is an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis, local law enforcement, and residents against the chaos and danger this Administration has brought to our city," Frey wrote on X on Friday.

Walz said the Trump administration has moved to investigate other Democrats who have spoken out against the president's policies and mentioned the 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on January 7.

"The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her," Walz wrote on blade-->

A man shows federal agents sitting in their parked truck a sign reading 'Remember' in the Frogtown neighbourhood in St Paul, Minnesota. AFP

The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment.

However, Attorney-General Pam Bondi wrote on X on Friday: "A reminder to all those in Minnesota: No one is above the law."

Trump threatened the drastic measure of invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to deploy the military to police the protests, as the row escalated this week.

"If I needed it, I would use it. I don't think there is any reason right now to use it," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the move.

The Insurrection Act allows a president to sidestep the Posse Comitatus Act to suppress "armed rebellion" or "domestic violence" and deploy soldiers on US soil "as he considers necessary" to enforce the 19th-century law.

Crowds of protesters have clashed with immigration officers across Minneapolis, opposing their efforts to target undocumented migrants.

Some officers have responded with violence.

Demonstrations grew dramatically following Good's killing as the Trump administration pressed operations to catch undocumented migrants.

Federal agents fired their weapons in two separate incidents, wounding a man from Venezuela on Wednesday and in Good's killing last week.

In a separate incident, the DHS confirmed on Friday that Heber Sanchez Dominguez, a 34-year-old Mexican national, died while detained in ICE custody two days earlier.

At least four people have died in ICE detention so far this year, according to agency data.

Trump backers have also begun to face off with protesters who oppose the ICE's actions in the state, leading to tense encounters.

The *Minnesota Star Tribune newspaper reported that divisions within the anti-ICE movement were beginning to emerge over how aggressively to resist the enforcement efforts.

Activists have also become increasingly wary of "far-right provocateurs trying to bait demonstrators into rioting", it said.

Minnesota's American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) chapter has reported an uptick in complaints against ICE officers.

Walz accused federal agents of waging "a campaign of organised brutality against the people of Minnesota" in a video posted to X Wednesday night.

Good's family announced on Wednesday that they had retained a top law firm to probe the killing ahead of launching possible legal action against the officer and the government.

The lawyers demanded on Thursday that federal officials – including the officer who shot Good – preserve records and evidence relating to the incident.

