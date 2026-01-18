Prime Minister Of Canada Arrives In Doha

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-18 04:19:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Prime Minister of Canada, Dr. Mark Carney arrived in Doha, Saturday, on a state visit. Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by His Excellency Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and ambassador of Canada to Qatar, Karim Morcos.

Gulf Times

