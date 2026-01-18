Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Finance Meets Canadian Counterpart


2026-01-18 04:19:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met with Minister of Finance and National Revenue of Canada, Francois-Philippe Champagne at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Doha, reports QNA.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between the two countries and explored avenues for enhanced co-operation. Discussions also covered key economic, investment, and trade developments of mutual interest.

Ministry of Finance Canada Qatar bilateral relations

Gulf Times

