Minister Of Finance Meets Canadian Counterpart

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between the two countries and explored avenues for enhanced co-operation. Discussions also covered key economic, investment, and trade developments of mutual interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.