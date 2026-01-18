AFCON Final: Morocco, Senegal Clash For Title In Rabat Tomorrow

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Morocco will face Senegal tomorrow, Sunday, at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, in the final of the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Morocco 2025). The highly anticipated showdown brings together two of Africa's most formidable sides in a clash worthy of the continent's premier tournament.

Morocco enter the final buoyed by home advantage and the passionate backing of their supporters, amid widespread hopes of reclaiming a continental crown that has eluded them for nearly five decades. Their only Africa Cup of Nations title dates back to 1976.

The hosts are counting on the fighting spirit of their players, tactical stability, and the valuable experience gained throughout the tournament, all of which have underpinned their impressive run to the final.

Morocco secured their place in the decisive match after a grueling semi-final encounter against Nigeria. The contest ended in a goalless draw after regulation and extra time, before Morocco prevailed 4-2 in a penalty shootout. The match was marked by intense tactical battles and outstanding performances from both goalkeepers.

Moroccan fans are placing their hopes on Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, who leads the tournament's scoring chart with five goals and has been one of the competition's standout performers.

Senegal, meanwhile, arrive in the final with aspirations of lifting the trophy for a second time, having claimed their maiden title in the 2021 edition. They boast a squad rich in international experience, spearheaded by Sadio Mane, alongside Idrissa Gueye and Ismaila Sarr, who form the backbone of the team.

Senegal booked their place in the final with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Egypt in the semi-finals, courtesy of a decisive goal from Sadio Mane. The match was characterized by high intensity and physical duels, ultimately settled by fine margins in Senegal's favor.

However, Senegal have suffered a significant setback ahead of the final, with the confirmed absence of defender Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Habib Diarra due to suspension, adding to the challenge they face against the hosts.

The final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations represents a true test of ambition and character for both sides. Morocco seek to harness home advantage to write a new chapter in their continental history, while Senegal aim to reaffirm their status among Africa's elite. All signs point to a captivating football spectacle eagerly awaited by fans across the continent.

