Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US President Praises Egypt's Gaza Mediation Role, Ready To Restart Nile Mediation

US President Praises Egypt's Gaza Mediation Role, Ready To Restart Nile Mediation


2026-01-18 04:19:58
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump expressed his appreciation for the efforts of his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi for the mediation efforts between Hamas and the Israeli occupation to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, expressing his appreciation for bilateral relations between the two countries a message to the Egyptian President, Trump noted the repercussions of the war in Gaza on security and humanitarian conditions also said that the US was ready to launch a mediation between the State of Qatar and Ethiopia to resolve the dispute over the Nile water sharing that addresses the needs of all parties involved. He stressed that no country should unilaterally control the precious resources of the Nile.

Qatar bilateral relations US Egypt Mediation Ethiopia

MENAFN18012026000067011011ID1110614980



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search