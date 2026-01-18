403
White House Announces Some Members Of Gaza Board Of Peace
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The White House announced some of the members of what it refers to as the Board of Peace, which, under President Donald Trump's plan, will oversee the temporary administration of the Gaza Strip a statement, the White House said the names include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Private Equity billionaire Marc Rowan, President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga, and Trump adviser Robert Gabriel. Former United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolay Mladenov will assume the role of High Representative for Gaza, noting that additional members will be announced in the coming weeks's plan, unveiled late last year, which calls for the establishment of a Palestinian technocratic authority under the supervision of what it termed an international Board of Peace to oversee the administration of Gaza during a transitional period, indicates that the US president himself would chair the council statement did not specify the responsibilities of each member, but it did include the appointment of Major General Jasper Jeffers, the former commander of US special operations, as commander of the international stabilization force in the territory.White House Trump Gaza Board of Peace
