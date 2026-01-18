UAE's Friends Of Cancer Patients Delivers Nearly 20,000 Free Screenings In 2025

More than 500 people across the UAE received financial support from Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) in 2025, as the non-profit marked a year of record public engagement and expanded care for individuals and families navigating cancer.

The organisation also allocated over Dh10.4 million towards treatments and related needs.

Recommended For You

FOCP's flagship Pink Caravan initiative reached 19,791 people with free breast cancer screenings during Pink October, delivering a record 19,791 tests nationwide. Throughout the year, FOCP also hosted 36 events designed to offer emotional and moral support, reaching more than 2,000 patients and caregivers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Community solidarity was on display during the fourth Middle East edition of the 24-hour walkathon 'Relay for Life 2025', held on January 25–26 at the American University of Sharjah. The event brought together more than 3,500 survivors, caregivers and supporters who walked side by side to honour lives affected by cancer and raise vital funds.

FOCP also strengthened its voice on the regional and global stage, participating in nine local and international conferences, contributing to eight recommendations and action plans, and helping generate more than 2,000 hair donations for patients in need of wigs. Volunteers supported 15 events across the year, further extending the organisation's reach.

Reflecting on the year, Aisha Al Mulla, Director of Friends of Cancer Patients, said,“We are delighted to have reached even more individuals and families this year through our expanded programmes, reaffirming our resolute commitment to extensively support patients and caregivers throughout their formidable journey.”

She added,“All our endeavours stem from the vision and direction of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder and Patron of FOCP. Her leadership exemplifies the model of close care and powerful advocacy required for the wellbeing of communities impacted by cancer.”

Making screenings more accessible

To make early detection more convenient, Pink Caravan launched 11 fixed clinics nationwide during Pink October, alongside mobile and mini-mobile units that reached more than 80 locations across the UAE.

Two new sponsored mobile clinics were added to the fleet, leading to the identification of over 30 suspected cases needing further medical evaluation.

FOCP also introduced a new digital queuing and appointment system, helping reduce waiting times and improve the patient experience. More than 2,970 people attended awareness sessions, while 11 community events attracted over 12,000 participants.

Giving patients a stronger voice

FOCP's advocacy efforts supported regional cancer control initiatives, helped shape a roadmap for personalised cancer care in the GCC and contributed to a position paper calling for cancer to be treated as a regional priority by the International Alliance of Patients' Organizations and the Personalised Cancer Care Alliance.

Beyond medical care, FOCP focused on the emotional wellbeing of patients and their families, offering recreational activities and mental health workshops throughout the year. These programmes were delivered in partnership with 50 organisations, including Sharjah Heritage Museum, Sharjah Charity Association, Sharjah Art Foundation, Sharjah Volunteer Center and UAE Food Bank, as well as philanthropist Lubna Allana.

Through its Locks of Hope programme, FOCP partnered with salons and schools to collect hair donations and provide wigs to patients undergoing treatment. In 2025, more than 20 patients received wigs in partnership with Butterflies BBI, helping restore confidence during a difficult time.

Community members played a vital role in FOCP's work, with 193 volunteers contributing 1,110 hours across 36 moral support events. In total, more than 400 volunteers gave over 5,000 hours across 150 activations. The organisation also offered work placements to university students, giving young people the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to community care.