UAE President Reaffirms 'Shared Values' As Year Of Family Kicks Off

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed commitment to "strengthening family bonds and shared values" in 2026, which was designated Year of the Family.

The UAE is "determined to continue investing in efforts to achieve lasting progress and development for all those who call the country home," he said. The country will work in partnership with families and the broader community, he added.

In 2025, UAE rolled out five new rules to protect children and resolve family disputes faster. The regulations focused on family guidance counsellors, marital dispute arbitrators, visitation rights, affidavits and authentications, and Sharia marriage officers.

Strategic priorities

According to the Year of Family guide, 2026 will prioritise three main acts or behaviours:



Roots: Small, repeatable actions that reinforce healthy social norms and intergenerational continuity

Bonds: Everyday behaviours that strengthen family connection by making positive interactions more frequent Branches: Clear guidance and accessible tools that help them navigate daily family challenges with confidence

Flexible work initiatives for parents

Looking ahead to 2026, different emirates implemented flexible policies to improve family stability. Ajman was at the forefront with a new Human Resources law that allowed government employees to avail flexible working hours and remote options. The emirate also allowed enhanced family leave provisions, along with additional flexibility for employees who are pregnant or raising five or more children.

Meanwhile, Sharjah and Dubai introduced paid marriage leave policies for public employees. Sharjah also introduced 'care leave', which is granted to female employees who give birth to a sick child or a child with disabilities requiring constant care.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi family court is known for its non-fault divorce process, and equal custody rights for both parents.

National task force

In late 2025, as the UAE President directed that 2026 be designated as the 'Year of the Family', a national task force was formed with over 20 government entities to focus on three aspects:



Policies and Programmes

Behavioural Interventions Reproductive Health

Dh5-million fund launched for family-related content

During the 1 Billion Followers Summit, a Dh5-million fund was announced for content creators specialising in family and social themes.

The fund, to be launched by Creators HQ and Alfan, aims to encourage creators to relocate to the UAE. It will cover



Education and training

Advanced filming equipment

State-of-the-art production facilities Social media platform support and brand deal opportunities