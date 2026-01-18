Abu Dhabi: Man Ordered To Pay Dh25,000 For Filming, Posting Online Without Consent

An Abu Dhabi court on January 6 ruled in favour of the plaintiff in a privacy violation case and ordered the defendant to pay a compensation of Dh25,000 in damages.

According to the case file, the decision by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Court came after a criminal court previously found the defendant guilty of violating the plaintiff's privacy by taking his photo in a public place and posting it on Snapchat without permission.

As per court records, the plaintiff said this caused him both financial and emotional harm and asked for Dh50,000 in compensation, plus court and legal fees, for the damages he suffered as a result of the violation of his privacy and of being made a subject of contempt and suspicion at his workplace and among his relatives and peers.

The ruling further stated that the plaintiff filed the lawsuit after trying to settle the matter.

The court reviewed documents submitted by the plaintiff, including a judgment issued by the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution on February 7, 2025, which convicted the defendant of taking and publishing personal photos of the plaintiff without consent.

That decision imposed a provisional compensation of Dh20,000 in favour of the plaintiff. The defendant was ordered to delete his Snapchat account, and he was prohibited from using the internet for six months. A judgment issued by the Abu Dhabi Appeals Prosecution on August 27, 2025, upheld the original ruling, and a certificate dated November 4, 2025, confirmed that no appeal had been filed against the appeal ruling.

Regarding compensation, the court found that the plaintiff suffered moral damages and estimated the total amount at Dh25,000. This includes Dh5,000 for moral damages in addition to the Dh20,000 provisional compensation awarded by the criminal court.

However, the court rejected the plaintiff's claim for financial damages, saying there was not enough evidence to show the defendant's actions caused any financial loss.

The court also ordered the defendant to pay court costs, expenses, and attorney's fees, and dismissed all other claims.