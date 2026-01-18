Look: 'End-Of-Rajab Crescent' Photographed In Abu Dhabi

The crescent marking the end of the month of Rajab was sighted and photographed earlier today, Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 11:00am UAE time, from Abu Dhabi by the Khatm Astronomical Observatory, which is affiliated with the International Astronomy Center.

The moon was positioned 7.3 degrees away from the sun at the time of observation.

The observatory team included Osama Ghannam, Anas Muhammad, Khalafan Al Naimi, and Muhammad Awda.