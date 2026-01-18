Look: 'End-Of-Rajab Crescent' Photographed In Abu Dhabi
The crescent marking the end of the month of Rajab was sighted and photographed earlier today, Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 11:00am UAE time, from Abu Dhabi by the Khatm Astronomical Observatory, which is affiliated with the International Astronomy Center.
The moon was positioned 7.3 degrees away from the sun at the time of observation.Recommended For You
.
The observatory team included Osama Ghannam, Anas Muhammad, Khalafan Al Naimi, and Muhammad Awda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment