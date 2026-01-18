Dubai Billionaire Offers Dh50,000 Marriage Grant To Citizens Working In His Group

Dubai billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor has announced a Dh50,000 grant to UAE nationals who plan to get married, in an effort to support them.

The founder and chairman of Al Habtoor Group said the financial support will be doubled within two years upon the birth of a child, as he stressed the importance of building families.

“I affirm that marriage and growing a family are not merely personal matters but societal and national responsibilities, as nations are built and communities sustained through them. Our governments do not fall short in supporting youth at the beginning of their family lives. But encouraging UAE nationals to marry and grow a family requires practical initiatives from everyone. From this standpoint, I pledge to support every Emirati young man or woman working at Al Habtoor Group who decides to marry this year with Dh50,000, and the support will be doubled upon the birth of each child within the following two years,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

Nationals are estimated to account for nearly 15 per cent of the UAE's population, which reached 11.5 million in 2025.

The federal and local governments have been supporting nationals through various programmes to support them financially and increase their role in the economic affairs of the public and private sectors.

In 2025, a group wedding reception was held at Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 101 grooms, reflecting the government's efforts to strengthen social cohesion, support the stability of Emirati families, and facilitate marriage for young people, contributing to the building of a strong and cohesive society.

In 2024, a mass wedding was organised in Umm Al Quwain for a number of Emirati couples as part of its commitment to promoting the culture of collective weddings and reducing marriage costs.

Al Habtoor Group's chief has been very vocal about the social, cultural and other related issues of the nationals.

In October 2025, he urged young Emiratis to marry and hoped that a law would be enacted to encourage locals to marry before the age of 30.

He said that young nationals who refrain from marriage without a valid excuse must be held accountable, because it is a matter of survival and cohesion of society.

Family – foundation of stability

Khalaf Al Habtoor said this initiative stemmed from a deep conviction that the family is the foundation of stability, and children are an investment in the nation's future.“It is our collective responsibility to be part of the solution, not mere spectators. A strong family creates a cohesive society and a stronger nation.”

Al Habtoor also hopes that everyone should encourage Emirati youth to marry and have families.

“Building families is a shared responsibility, and every initiative, whether small or large, makes a difference in the future of our society and nation,” he said.

Al Habtoor Group employs thousands of people – both UAE nationals and expatriates – across a wide range of companies. Its portfolio is expanded into education, hospitality, construction, automotive, and real estate, among others.