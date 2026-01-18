Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Shares FIRST Pic Of Baby Girl, Name Her Parvati Paul Rao

Bollywood star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who are enjoying their new chapter as parents after welcoming their first child, a baby girl, have now shared her name with their fans.

On January 18, they took to Instagram to make the happy announcement. They posted a picture of their baby's fingers holding their parents' hands.

The couple shared a message that read, "With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing." They also revealed their daughter's name as Parvati Paul Rao.

Their baby girl was born in November last year. The couple had shared the news on their fourth wedding anniversary on November 15. In that post, they wrote, "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents - Patralekhaa and Rajkummar." In the caption, they called their daughter God's "greatest blessing".

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married on November 15, 2021, in a close family ceremony in Chandigarh. They first worked together in the 2014 film Citylights, which was Patralekhaa's first Bollywood film.

Rajkummar will be seen next in Nikam, based on the life of India's famous public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. He recently wrapped up shooting for the film in November last year.

A few months ago, the couple launched their production house, KAMPA Film. The name KAMPA holds personal significance, as it combines the initials of their mothers' names, paying tribute to them."We've always believed in the power of storytelling," Patralekhaa had said. "With KAMPA, we're looking forward to sharing these stories with the world."