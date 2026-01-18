Look: Shanzay Ali Rohail's Sabyasachi Lehenga, Tarun Tahiliani Saree Take Centre Stage

Shanzay Ali Rohail's bridal style was a major talking point at her recent wedding to Junaid Safdar, the grandson of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Instead of opting for loud, over-the-top looks, Shanzay chose two celebrated Indian designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani. Her outfits, one for Mehndi and the other for the wedding ceremony, was all about rich fabrics and intricate embroidery, paired with statement jewellery.

For the Mehndi ceremony, Shanzay wore a Sabyasachi lehenga featuring contrasting hues, fine threadwork, and a thick gold border that brought the entire look together. She paired it with forest green and soft rose dupattas, while the heavily embroidered blouse mirrored the skirt's detailing.

The wedding ceremony saw a shift in tone. Shanzay opted for a classic Tarun Tahiliani saree in deep red, styled with a matching potli. For jewellery, she went with a diamond choker featuring a striking emerald at the centre.

The wedding ceremony took place on Saturday at the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence, with several politicians in attendance.