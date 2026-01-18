Aafoor, Lippo De Carrere Shine As Wathnan Racing Dominates Sheikh Joaan Rifle Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aafoor and Lippo De Carrere clinched top honours, capturing the prestigious Rifle and Trophy titles on an action-packed H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Rifle Day at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

Ten high-profile races were held on one of the major race days on the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's calendar, witnessing thrilling action as Wathnan Racing claimed seven victories under the supervision of trainer Alban de Mieulle.

Aafoor, meanwhile, once again excelled in the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Rifle, winning the Thoroughbreds race by a neck as Al Jeryan Stud retained the title.

H E Sheikh Joaan presented the Group 3 Purebred Arabian Trophy to Sheikh Abdullah bin Tamim Al Thani and Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani, who received the trophy on behalf of Wathnan Racing.

With Szczepan Mazur in the saddle, the seasoned campaigner, trained by M H K Al Attiyah, fended off a stiff challenge from Wathnan Racing's Simca Mille to top the gripping contest.

“It was a very tough race on the card. But we had a nice race and I am very happy to win this one. Aafoor showed he is really a good horse,” said jockey Mazur.

“It was a tough challenge from Wathnan Racing's Simca Mille but Aafoor did really well in the straight.”

In the other feature race, Lippo De Carrere, under Soufiane Saadi, looked a class apart in the final 200m as the Alban de Mieulle-trained runner secured the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy after winning the Purebred Arabians Gr3 race. It was the seventh triumph of the day for Wathnan Racing, who have now claimed four consecutive Trophy victories.

“All victories are always welcome and we are happy. I am delighted for the team, and we are having a great day,” said jockey Saadi after winning the penultimate race of the day.

President of the Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani presented the Rifle to M H K Al Attiyah, who received it on behalf of the winning owner Al Jeryan Stud.

QREC Vice Chairman Rashid bin Nasser Sraiya Al Kaabi and QREC Deputy CEO Ahmed Amanullah Al Shaibani were also present.

QREC Vice Chairman Rashid bin Nasser Sraiya Al Kaabi and QREC Deputy CEO Ahmed Amanullah Al Shaibani were also present.

Meanwhile, H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani also honoured the winning riders of the Al Sabiq Championship. Mohammed Kamaan Saeed Al Hajri aboard Malzoom, Ali Mohammed Ali Al Otibi partnering Shere Khan, Mohammed Faisal Abdulhadi Al Marri guiding Mahjooba and Saud Rashid Mohammed Meteb Al Saaq riding Kahilan Al Sakab secured the first four places respectively.

Earlier, Wathnan Racing's Khaddah was expertly ridden by James Doyle in the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for Purebred Arabians (1750m) as the grey colt registered a one-length victory.

Doyle enjoyed a fantastic day, with Wathnan Racing's horses claiming five victories.

He started by steering Razika to victory in the Al Na'ama Cup (Local Purebred Arabians), then partnered Doha Bu Thaila to lift the Desert Rose Cup (Local Thoroughbred Fillies & Mares) and guided Equinoxe to success in the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy (Local Thoroughbreds). He also notched up a H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, Thoroughbred Open Race win with Dark Trooper.

Ridden by Soufiane Saadi, Soldier's Gold also claimed a win for Wathnan Racing, capturing the 1200m H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, Thoroughbred Open Sprint by three-quarters of a length.

In the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for 3YO Thoroughbreds, Sheikh Mohammed Salman Al Thani-owned August George emerged victorious under Alberto Sanna, while Mac'zoom Al Shahania landed the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy after winning the 1750m Purebred Arabians race.

The five-year-old bay, trained by Rudy Nerbonne, was ridden by Lukas Delozier. August George, Gassim Al Ghazali, Alberto Sanna