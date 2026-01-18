Organisers Reveal Preparations For Third Qatar-UAE Super Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Organising Committee of the third Qatar-UAE Super Cup yesterday announced its complete readiness for the competition, which will bring together clubs from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates vying for the prestigious titles.

The competition will kick off on January 22 with the Super Cup match between Al Gharafa and Sharjah at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium in Doha (kick-off 7pm Qatar time, 8pm UAE time).

On January 23, Abu Dhabi will host the Challenge Shield match between Al Wahda and Al Duhail at Al Nahyan Stadium (kick-off 7pm Qatar time, 8pm UAE time).

The third Super Shield will be a highly anticipated clash between Al Sadd and Shabab Al Ahli at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on January 24 (kick-off 7pm Qatar time, 8pm UAE time).

The event concludes on January 25 with the Challenge Cup match between Al Jazira and Al Ahli at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi (kick-off 7pm Qatar time, 8pm UAE time).

The organisers revealed details of the tournament at a press conference held yesterday at the Torch Hotel. Present were Organising Committee representatives Ahmed Al Adsani, Director of Competitions; Abdullah Al Minhali, Facility Manager; and Ali Hassan Al Salat, Media Manager.

Al Adsani said the tournament winners will receive a cash prize of QR4m, while the runners-up will earn QR2m. He emphasised that incentives have been designed to encourage attendance and enhance the tournament's competitive atmosphere.

The Organising Committee reviews the regulations after each edition and works to improve the tournament's technical and organisational aspects to ensure the best possible outcome, he added.

Al Minhali emphasised the readiness of facilities and full co-ordination with security authorities, confirming that designated fan zones have been set up at stadiums. Fan activities and prize draws will also be organised in co-ordination with the competing clubs.

Meanwhile, Al Salat confirmed that tickets have been on sale since January 11 through the online platforms of the UAE Pro League and Qatar Stars League.

He explained that 75 percent of tickets for the Al Sadd vs Shabab Al Ahli match and 50 percent for the Al Gharafa vs Sharjah match have already been sold, with sales expected to increase after the conclusion of Week 13 of the Doha Bank Stars League.