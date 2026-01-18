Child Prodigy Of MES Kindergarten Secures Place In India Book Of Records

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Raziq Masoud Bin Riyas, a Kindergarten student of MES Indian School, has made history by securing a place in the India Book of Records as the youngest participant to accomplish this remarkable feat of demonstrating exceptional memory, at the tender age of 4 years.

With his exceptional intellectual ability, the young achiever successfully recalled the names of all 196 countries of the world along with their capitals in just 7 minutes and 33 seconds.

The record-breaking performance has been officially recognised by the India Book of Records, bringing immense pride to MES Kindergarten, the child's parents, teachers, and the entire school community.

In recognition of this remarkable feat, Raziq Masoud Bin Riyas was felicitated during the school assembly by the Principal, Dr. Hameeda Kadar, Head of Section Sufera, and Academic Coordinator Suja Mathew.

The school management, principal, and teachers of MES Kindergarten extended their heartfelt congratulations to Master Raziq Masoud Bin Riyas and expressed sincere appreciation to his parents for their constant support and dedication in nurturing this rare talent.