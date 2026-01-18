Loyola International School Holds Annual Interschool Art Contest

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On a quiet Saturday morning, classrooms at Loyola International School's Oasis Campus filled not with textbooks, but with sketchpads, colours, and concentrated silence. By mid-morning, that silence had turned into conversations about ideas, strokes, and stories, as young artists from across the region came together for VARNA 3.0, Loyola's Annual Interschool Art Competition.

This year's edition saw 80 students from 19 schools participate, each bringing a distinct perspective to the canvas. The response, organizers noted, was one of the strongest yet - both in numbers and in the quality of work on display.

VARNA 3.0 reflected a growing shift in how schools view learning. At Loyola, the focus has steadily moved from STEM to STEAM, recognising the role of art in sharpening imagination, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving skills. The competition offered a clear glimpse of that philosophy in action.

Participants competed across three thoughtfully structured categories. Younger students explored pattern and nature through 'My Dream Garden,' while Juniors expressed ideas through imaginative poster-making under the theme 'Wings of Imagination.'

Senior participants were challenged to think deeper in 'Complete the Canvas,' where they extended a given artwork, balancing technique with originality.

The competition was judged by a panel of renowned artists - Reena Badri, Anandakrishnan A K, and Pavithra Dhivakar, who brought both expertise and sensitivity to the process. The judges praised the originality and depth of the students' work, noting that the artworks reflected genuine expression and confidence.

The efforts of the organising team, led by Activity Coordinator Vairanjani, with the guidance of Principal Bhavana V S, and the support of the school management came together seamlessly and were widely appreciated by participating schools, judges, and visitors alike.

Adding to the experience was a thoughtfully curated gallery showcasing last year's winning artworks, accompanied by notes capturing the students' vision, emotions, and creative intent. The display offered visitors a clearer sense of the depth and standards the competition has come to represent. Throughout the day, the atmosphere across the campus remained focused yet encouraging, with quiet concentration giving way to shared conversations and creative exchange. By continuing to host platforms like VARNA, Loyola International School reinforces its belief in holistic education - one that nurtures thinkers, creators, and confident young individuals, equally comfortable with numbers, ideas, and expression.