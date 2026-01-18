Safari 'Visit & Win' Promotion First Winner Receives Tesla Car

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the inauguration of Safari's new outlet at Ezdan Mall, Gharafa, Safari Hypermarket- one of Doha's leading hypermarket chains-launched the 'Visit & Win' promotion, offering visitors a chance to win two Tesla cars through a coupon lucky draw without any purchase.

The first Tesla car under this promotion was handed over to the lucky draw winner at a ceremony held on January 15 at Safari Ezdan Mall, Gharafa. The prize was presented by Safari management representatives to M. D. Firoz Sahabudheen Ansari (Coupon No. 114711). Safari, which has earned a strong place in the hearts of the public by introducing numerous attractive promotional campaigns, has already created many winners through such initiatives.

The 'Visit & Win' promotion will conclude on February 18, and the second lucky draw will be held on February 19 at Safari Ezdan Mall. Anyone visiting the Safari outlet at Gharafa can participate in this promotion, as free coupons are provided to visitors without requiring any purchase, giving everyone an equal chance to win.