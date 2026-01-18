Rashmika Mandanna Bombarded With Letters & Gifts During Her Visit To Japan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun were recently in Japan to promote their 2024 blockbuster "Pushpa 2: The Rule" as the project released in the country on January 16.

During her work trip, Rashmika was bombarded with lovely letters and gifts from her admirers in Japan.

Overwhelmed by this, she decided to bring the letters and gifts back home.

Reciprocating the love, an emotional Rashmika shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram Stories.

She penned, "So I was in Japan for a day and all the love I received there in just one day was so so sooooo wholesome!!! so many letters and so many gifts and I read them all and I got back home all the gifts and I can't tell you how emo I become seeing all of this!! (sic)"

The 'Animal' actress further promised to return to Japan, this time for a longer period.

She further promised to be more fluent in Japanese before her next visit.

"Thankyou so so so much for all this love always Japan!! I love you! And I can't wait to come back again but next time it'll be for a longer duration... I promise! and I primise you I'll try learning more of Japanese for the next time visit!! Bigggggest hugs!!," she added.

Prior to this, Rashmika posted many pictures from the Tokyo event on her Insta. These photos showed her and Allu Arjun doing the iconic pose from "Pushpa 2". "Thank You, Tokyo," she simply captioned the post.

When the release of the sequel was announced in Japan, Rashmika dropped the link to the Japanese trailer of the film on social media and shared, "Konnichiwa, Japan!! Aaaand the wildfire is officially going global..Pushpa lands in Japan on 16th Jan 2026... Are you ready?? Watch the full Japanese trailer here!"