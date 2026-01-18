Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saudi Arabia Reaffirms Flat-Out Rejection Of Attempts To Impose Entities Compromising Somalia's Unity

Saudi Arabia Reaffirms Flat-Out Rejection Of Attempts To Impose Entities Compromising Somalia's Unity


2026-01-18 04:10:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its full support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, expressing its unequivocal rejection of the reciprocal recognitions between the Israeli occupation authorities and the so-called Somaliland region.

The Kingdom stressed that these recognitions consolidate separatist unilateral measures that contravene international law, alongside the Charters of both the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Addressing the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC to discuss developments in Somalia, convened at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khuraiji emphasized Saudi Arabia's firm rejection of any attempts to impose parallel entities that contradict Somalia's unity and territorial integrity.

He further stressed that Saudi Arabia rejects any division or diminishment of Somaliaâ€s sovereignty, underscoring its support for Somalia's legitimate state institutions and its commitment to preserving the stability of Somalia and its brotherly people.

Al Khuraiji called on the OIC and its member states to adopt a resolute collective Islamic stance that rejects any recognition or engagement with separatist entities in Somalia, while holding Israel fully accountable for any political or security consequences arising from this act.

He also urged coordinated action in international fora to safeguard Somalia's unity and prevent the establishment of perilous precedents that threaten member states, rejecting any measures or cooperation stemming from this reciprocal recognition.

In addition, Al Khuraiji reaffirmed the Kingdomâ€s steadfast support for the centrality of the Palestinian cause and its backing of all efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, enabling the Palestinian people to regain their self-determination and establish an independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

MENAFN18012026000067011011ID1110614887



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search