Qatar Launches Media Library At GCO Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Monday launched Media Library, a national digital platform serving as the official portal for government visual content, as "Newsroom" platform has become a practical model for integration among government and semi-government entities.

The library - which supports government entities in accessing approved, high-quality photos, videos, and media materials, helping unify visual identity and enhance the effectiveness of communication campaigns and messages across platforms - was launched at the Third Government Communications Forum.

The two-day forum underscores the pivotal role of the government communications system in supporting the national narrative, enhancing institutional coordination, and keeping pace with rapid transformations in the media and digital landscape.

The opening day featured the Minister of Environment and Climate Change His Excellency Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, the Minister of Labour His Excellency Dr Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh al-Marri, the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs His Excellency Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi; and Dr Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak al-Khalifa, president of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and secretary-general of the National Planning Council.

Saad bin Ali al-Khulaifi, president of Qatar Tourism; Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Meer, president of the Public Works Authority; and Khalid bin Ahmed al-Obaidli, president of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, also figured on the first day.

Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabr al-Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office, said the "Newsroom" platform has become a practical model for integration among government and semi-government entities.

"It has unified media messaging and strengthened coordination in managing national communications, covering achievements, and handling challenges and crises. The participation of over 60 entities in the platform reflects the level of engagement and its direct impact on the government communications system," he said.

Highlighting that the forum represents a strategic milestone in developing Qatar's government communications system, he said it serves as a national platform bringing together communications leaders from government and semi-government entities, contributing to institutional integration, unifying the national narrative, and advancing communications practices in line with rapid developments and societal aspirations, in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The first day saw the forum's award winners, which aim to honour outstanding entities and individuals and highlight practical models and inspiring achievements contributing to the development of Qatar's government communications system throughout the year.

The awards included several categories: the Ministry of Interior won the Innovation in media campaigns award among government entities, while Qatar Rail "The Rail" won the same award among semi-government entities.

The Ministry of Labour won the Government Visual Identity Compliance award, and the Ministry of Municipality received the Most Engaged Entity award on the Newsroom platform among government entities. The Communications Regulatory Authority won the same award among semi-government entities.

In the Most Engaged Employee category on the Newsroom platform, Noor al-Manaei from the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs won among government employees, while Mohammed Awartani from the Public Works Authority won among semi-government employees. The first-of-its-kind Snap Award for the best media campaign went to Hamad International Airport.

Sheikh Jassim highlighted the importance of annual awards as a tool to honour distinguished partners and motivate entities to adopt best practices, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in government communications. He noted the creation of a new award sponsored by Snap, presented for the first time for the best media campaign in Qatar.

The forum programme includes panel sessions, workshops, and interactive activities aimed at developing communication professionals' skills, strengthening institutional coordination, fostering a culture of innovation, and reviewing leading national and international experiences, thereby preparing government and semi-government entities to address various challenges.

It continues to advance Qatar's communications sector, strengthen collaborative institutional work, and establish an advanced government communications model capable of delivering national messages efficiently and professionally, while enhancing the state's regional and international standing.

Media Library national digital platform Newsroom