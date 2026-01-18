Record Number Of Visitors At Qatar's Booth At New Delhi World Book Fair

A record number of visitors are pouring into Qatar's booth at the New Delhi World Book Fair, where the nation is participating as a guest of honour.

The Ministry of Culture's booth presents an overall picture of the cultural scene in Qatar through a display of the ministry's releases, with many of them translated into Indian languages, Libraries Department director Jassim Ahmed al-Buainain said.

The booth also features a display of folk crafts, showcasing traditional Qatari handicrafts, alongside an Arabic calligraphy exhibit highlighting the beauty and artistic value of the script.

The presentation, al-Buainain added, emphasises Qatari cultural heritage and offers visitors an interactive experience that reflects its authenticity and diversity.

The Libraries Department director said that the cultural agenda, alongside Qatar's participation as guest of honour, includes thoughtful and cultural panel discussions, with Qatari publishers participating in the publisher platform, where they meet their Indian counterparts to explore avenues for co-operation in the areas of translation and sharing copyrights.

The fair, which continues until January 18, features broad participation from cultural publishing houses and institutions from various countries, alongside a variety of cultural and thoughtful programmes.